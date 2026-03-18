TrueWealth Financial Partners Sells 30,205 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

TrueWealth Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.5% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $224.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $245.26.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

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