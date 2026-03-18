B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. B Communications had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.16%.

B Communications Trading Up 7.5%

OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. B Communications has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $448.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

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About B Communications

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B Communications Ltd is an Israel‐based holding company whose principal asset is its controlling equity interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd, the country’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. B Communications itself does not operate telecom services directly but derives its revenues and strategic direction from its stake in Bezeq, which offers a full suite of communications services across Israel.

Through Bezeq and its subsidiaries, B Communications benefits from operations in fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access, cellular mobile services, international communications and pay-TV broadcasting.

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