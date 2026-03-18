9,310 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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