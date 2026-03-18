WBI Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

WBI Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 153,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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