WBI Investments LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Chemed Corporation $CHE

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 35.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 price target (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.86 and its 200-day moving average is $440.02. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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