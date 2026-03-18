Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN is Yunqi Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Qfin makes up approximately 18.0% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qfin were worth $30,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 703.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

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Qfin Stock Performance

QFIN stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qfin

Qfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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