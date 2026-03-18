Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,335 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $341.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.45. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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