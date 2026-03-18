WBI Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.