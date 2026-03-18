Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Posts Earnings Results

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Helix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBPCF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Helix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.22.

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About Helix Biopharma

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Helix BioPharma Corp is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic drug candidates for oncology and rare disease indications. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company leverages proprietary platforms designed to activate or modulate the immune system, with programs spanning small‐molecule immunoconjugates and biologic modalities. Its lead candidate, L-DOS47, is an antibody‐based immunoconjugate in clinical evaluation for non–small cell lung cancer, and Helix maintains additional discovery‐stage assets targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Founded in 1983, Helix BioPharma has built a global network of collaborations with academic research centers and contract research organizations across North America and Europe.

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