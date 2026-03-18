Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $112.89 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $112,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total value of $587,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,833.78. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,830 shares of company stock worth $102,409,190 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META
Key Meta Platforms News
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Global user engagement is rising — Meta reported ~17% higher total time spent year‑over‑year across its platforms, which supports ad monetization and long‑term revenue growth. InsiderMonkey: User Engagement
- Positive Sentiment: Meta unveiled four MTIA custom AI chips and explicitly confirmed the Broadcom (AVGO) partnership — a move that helps scale inference workloads efficiently and could improve unit economics as GenAI inference rolls out. Meta AI blog: MTIA chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and buy‑the‑dip voices remain mixed but constructive — several pieces argue fundamentals (mid‑20% revenue growth last year, high margins) justify buying on weakness; JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight with a high target. Fool: Buy on pullback Finbold: JPMorgan target
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller partner news (MONAT integration) expands social‑commerce use cases but is unlikely to move Meta’s top‑line materially in the near term. GlobeNewswire: MONAT integration
- Negative Sentiment: Huge AI infrastructure commitments — public reports show Meta has signed supply agreements (up to ~$27B with Nebius and large third‑party commitments) and is planning very large AI‑related CapEx — raising near‑term cash and margin pressure perceptions. CNBC: $27B Nebius deal
- Negative Sentiment: Layoff reports and related uncertainty — multiple outlets cite that Meta is considering cuts up to ~20% of staff to offset AI costs; that spurs short‑term volatility even if intended to improve long‑term efficiency. Reuters: Layoff report CNET: Workforce/AI spending
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and execution risks — reports of delays in Meta’s latest AI model and heightened scrutiny (e.g., China probing the Manus acquisition) increase downside risk and geopolitical/regulatory uncertainty. NYTimes: China scrutiny Fool: AI model delay
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
META opened at $622.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.86 and its 200-day moving average is $675.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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