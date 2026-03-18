Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $112.89 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $112,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total value of $587,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,833.78. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,830 shares of company stock worth $102,409,190 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.44.

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Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $622.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.86 and its 200-day moving average is $675.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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