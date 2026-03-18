WBI Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

WBI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,671 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $613.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUR

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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