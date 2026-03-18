Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,060 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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