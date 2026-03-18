Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 135,252 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,252 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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