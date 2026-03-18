Calix, Inc $CALX Stock Position Trimmed by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,666 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Calix by 214.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,682,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Calix by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 453,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 400,851 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 684,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 392,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 267,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Calix Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:CALX opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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