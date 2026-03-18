Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,077,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,756,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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