41,080 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NU by 166.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NU by 743.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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