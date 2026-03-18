Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,396.50. The trade was a 17.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Whitley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,252,855. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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