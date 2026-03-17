Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,075.18 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $240.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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