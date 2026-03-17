Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTWY

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,807 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 369.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report).

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