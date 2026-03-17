Analyzing Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Fidus Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $449.05 million 3.73 $209.99 million $1.81 9.76 Fidus Investment $99.33 million 6.80 $82.40 million $2.34 7.60

Dividends

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixth Street Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 37.99% 12.71% 5.92% Fidus Investment 52.87% 10.71% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 2 6 1 2.89 Fidus Investment 0 2 1 1 2.75

Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.94, indicating a potential upside of 24.16%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Risk and Volatility

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats Fidus Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About Fidus Investment

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Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

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