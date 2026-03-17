Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Delta Global Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Global Management LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Delta Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 11,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 62,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,548,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,091,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average of $226.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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