Lansing Management LP Purchases 5,130 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 8.0% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,524,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,222.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,499,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 340.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 283,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,198,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10,311.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 195,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after buying an additional 191,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $2,380,829.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,613,594.19. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $171,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,049.89. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,524 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $432.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.17. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 66.01%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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