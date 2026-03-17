Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,638 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,998,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,154,000 after acquiring an additional 124,745 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $124,785,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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