Analyzing Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 10.88% 22.02% 10.42% Serve Robotics -3,821.98% -38.54% -36.93%

Risk and Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 6 1 1 2.38 Serve Robotics 1 0 5 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genpact and Serve Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 90.86%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than Genpact.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Serve Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $5.08 billion 1.28 $552.49 million $3.13 12.23 Serve Robotics $2.65 million 281.34 -$101.36 million ($1.59) -6.19

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genpact beats Serve Robotics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

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Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Serve Robotics

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Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

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