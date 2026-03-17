Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,014,676 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,014,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

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Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

ESRT stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $7.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESRT

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

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