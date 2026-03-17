Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 165,960 Shares of Tanger Inc. $SKT

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,960 shares during the period. Tanger accounts for approximately 5.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Tanger worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 80.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2,190.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 832,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 796,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 117.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

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About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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