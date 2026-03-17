Brokerages Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target at $40.40

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have commented on THRM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Gentherm Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.91 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 431,072 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 997,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

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Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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