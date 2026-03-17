Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Has $15.70 Million Position in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. decreased its stake in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,095 shares during the quarter. AerSale accounts for about 0.6% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 4.06% of AerSale worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AerSale by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AerSale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

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AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. AerSale Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. AerSale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AerSale from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASLE

AerSale Profile

(Free Report)

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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