Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 173,573 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 12th total of 141,982 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apyx Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apyx Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.