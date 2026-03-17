Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 24,484 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

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Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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