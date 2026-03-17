Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Drops By 20.7%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227,623 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 287,071 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allarity Therapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLR shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allarity Therapeutics from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S (NASDAQ:ALLR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology and other severe diseases. The company leverages predictive biomarkers and proprietary companion diagnostic tools to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its therapeutic candidates. By integrating molecular profiling early in development, Allarity aims to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerate the path to regulatory approval.

The company’s lead pipeline includes novel small‐molecule inhibitors engineered to target key pathways in solid tumors, with two primary assets currently in mid‐stage clinical trials.

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