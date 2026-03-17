Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 14.4% in February

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,432,854 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 12th total of 10,871,880 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,765,480 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,765,480 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Strive in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

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Strive Stock Up 14.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of ASST opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 17.08. Strive has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $268.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

In related news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,960. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $65,017. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,114 shares of company stock worth $575,102. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Strive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Strive by 180.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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