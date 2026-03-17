Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Ashtead Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $254.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $310.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average of $263.99.

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Ashtead Group plc is a multinational equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions to construction, industrial, infrastructure and specialty markets. The business supplies temporary access, earthmoving, material handling, power and climate control equipment, tools and ancillaries to contractors, facilities managers and industrial customers. Its model emphasizes short- and long-term equipment hire as an alternative to capital ownership, supported by logistics, maintenance and on-site support to keep customer projects running.

The company’s product and service offering spans general-purpose and specialist equipment categories, including aerial work platforms, excavators and skid steers, generators and power distribution, HVAC and dewatering solutions, and hand and power tools.

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