Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 35.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $453.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $628.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.