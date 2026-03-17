Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $36.54 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 6.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $36,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 320.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

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Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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