Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,575,000 after buying an additional 2,780,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,473,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,491,000 after buying an additional 2,841,876 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after buying an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $84.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.