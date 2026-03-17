Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3026.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4%

WBD opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $16,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,807,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,896,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: WBD-dominated Oscars night — Warner Bros. films “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” won multiple Academy Awards (reporting up to 10–11 trophies), driving a PR boost for the studio’s premium content slate and signaling franchise/rights value ahead of strategic talks. Warner Bros. Cleans Up at the Oscars

WBD-dominated Oscars night — Warner Bros. films “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” won multiple Academy Awards (reporting up to 10–11 trophies), driving a PR boost for the studio’s premium content slate and signaling franchise/rights value ahead of strategic talks. Positive Sentiment: CEO David Zaslav sent a celebratory company-wide email highlighting the “historic” night and original storytelling wins — a morale/PR lift that can support investor expectations for content monetization and negotiating leverage in M&A discussions. Zaslav Celebrates Oscars

CEO David Zaslav sent a celebratory company-wide email highlighting the “historic” night and original storytelling wins — a morale/PR lift that can support investor expectations for content monetization and negotiating leverage in M&A discussions. Neutral Sentiment: Pending Paramount Skydance takeover remains front-and-center — coverage frames the Oscars success as timely but the $110B deal (and related bidding dynamics) is the primary structural story that will ultimately determine valuation. Investors should watch M&A updates more closely than awards alone. Reuters: Oscar triumph bittersweet as Paramount deal looms

Pending Paramount Skydance takeover remains front-and-center — coverage frames the Oscars success as timely but the $110B deal (and related bidding dynamics) is the primary structural story that will ultimately determine valuation. Investors should watch M&A updates more closely than awards alone. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary downplays the long-term market impact of awards (Oscars aren’t guaranteed to move box office/streaming revenue materially); treat the PR bump as potentially short-lived unless tied to monetization plans. Fool: Oscars not a big deal

Some commentary downplays the long-term market impact of awards (Oscars aren’t guaranteed to move box office/streaming revenue materially); treat the PR bump as potentially short-lived unless tied to monetization plans. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares at ~$27.35 (≈$16.41M) and trimmed his stake by ~71%, disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Big director sells can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs rather than confidence. Paul Gould SEC filing

Large insider sale — Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares at ~$27.35 (≈$16.41M) and trimmed his stake by ~71%, disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Big director sells can create near-term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity needs rather than confidence. Negative Sentiment: Another insider sale — Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares at ~$27.48 (~$962k), reducing his holding by ~27%; adds to the raw selling flow that may offset some positive sentiment. Fazal Merchant SEC filing

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

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Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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