Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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