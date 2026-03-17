Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AVDE opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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