California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

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About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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