GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 261,834 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 12th total of 330,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 1,269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000.

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GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -422.60 and a beta of 2.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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