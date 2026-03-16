SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $460.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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