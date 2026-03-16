Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

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