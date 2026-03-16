Centiva Capital LP Takes $616,000 Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,457,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,771,000 after buying an additional 1,215,936 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 604,670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after acquiring an additional 213,167 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.37%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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