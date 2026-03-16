Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

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Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

See Also

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