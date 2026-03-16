Black Rock Coffee Bar Details 20% Unit Growth Plan, Loyalty Gains & California Push at JPMorgan Conference

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) executives outlined the company’s unit growth plans, operating model, and recent initiatives during a JPMorgan conference appearance featuring Chief Executive Officer Mark Davis and Chief Financial Officer Rodd Booth. The discussion followed the company’s September 2025 IPO and focused on what management views as differentiators in store format, employee retention, customer loyalty, and development pacing.

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Store footprint and growth targets

Davis said the chain operates in seven states and finished last year with 181 units, reiterating the company’s stated guidance of 20% growth. In an updated store count referenced by the moderator, management confirmed the company had 184 stores as of February 26, including 62 in Arizona.

Operational model: drive-thru format and labor structure

Management also discussed development expectations for the current year, noting that the company opened 32 stores last year and has guided to “at least 36 stores” this year. Booth described the planned cadence for the 36-store target as “eight, 10, nine, nine” by quarter, adding that the first quarter would be back-weighted, with more openings occurring in March.

Davis emphasized that every Black Rock store has a drive-thru and also includes a lobby. He said the company’s team members are a central point of differentiation, particularly through retention levels that management said are well below typical industry turnover rates.

According to Davis, industry turnover runs “somewhere between 140% and 160%,” while Black Rock’s team member turnover runs under 100%. He said turnover finished last year at 74% and is “better than that this year.” Davis also cited guest satisfaction levels “in the neighborhood of 92%–94%.”

Executives described a compensation and incentive structure intended to create what Davis called “career versus job,” including profit sharing/bonus opportunities and performance scorecards. Davis said store leads and assistant store leads receive hourly pay, tips, and bonus eligibility, and are measured against profitability targets. He also highlighted a “multi-store lead” role, which he said is uncommon in the industry, describing it as an hourly role that also receives tips and bonus while overseeing three to four stores and working in-store “shoulder to shoulder with the store leads.”

Booth said the performance system is supported by tools such as monthly results reporting and weekly sales-to-labor forecasting, which he said has helped “accelerate the ramp profitability” of newer stores by giving leaders the ability to run stores “like it were their very own.”

Sales trends, customer profile, and loyalty metrics

Davis cited strong historical same-store sales performance, including a two-year same-store sales figure of 19% and a full-year same-store sales result of 10.1%, with transaction growth of about 6.4%. For the current year, Booth said the company guided to mid-single-digit comparable sales and that management felt confident in that outlook as of the March 2 update.

On customer demographics, Davis said Black Rock’s core demographic is 18–45 and characterized the group as having “more disposable income” than some peers. He added that the business is consistent across dayparts and days of the week, while noting afternoon represents an opportunity. Davis also said coffee accounts for 55% of sales mix and described coffee as “very resilient,” suggesting that concepts with a heavier energy drink mix may be less resilient.

Management highlighted loyalty as a growth lever. Davis said the company launched its digital loyalty program in April 2024. He cited peer benchmarks at that time—Dutch Bros at 65% of transactions tied to loyalty and Starbucks at 55%—and said that “fast-forward to today,” Dutch Bros is at 71% and Black Rock is at 64%. Davis said loyalty customers have about a $1 higher check than non-loyalty customers, and he described frequency differences by loyalty quartile, with the top quartile visiting at least 10 times per month and the second and third quartiles around five times per month.

Davis said the company moved in December to more segmented loyalty offers—tailoring promotions by drink preference rather than giving the same offer to all customers—which management believes can improve frequency.

Menu innovation, marketing, and market-level performance

Management pointed to product and marketing initiatives aimed at raising awareness and improving sales in newer or underperforming markets. Davis said the company’s awareness prior to the IPO was about 9% and that it began paid media efforts this year, with social media and segmented offers as key components.

Davis also discussed limited-time offers (LTOs) and menu expansion. He said the company’s most successful LTO last year was a chocolate mocha featuring marshmallow foam and graham crackers, and he noted a “Dirty Soda” launch in partnership with OLIPOP. He also said Egg Bites were rolled out around July of last year, contributing to an increase in food mix from 9% about 18 months ago to 12% currently.

On market performance, Davis said average unit volumes (AUVs) run about $1.3 million. He acknowledged that Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio have been among the company’s lowest-performing markets, describing AUVs in those areas as closer to $900,000 to $1 million. He contrasted that with improving performance tied to density, citing Colorado’s expansion from five stores to 12 stores and an increase in AUV from about $1.4 million to about $1.5 million.

Davis said the company is using learnings from earlier expansion efforts, including differences between suburban and urban site selection in Texas, and reiterated that capital will be directed toward areas with stronger volume and profitability.

Development pacing, capital spending, and path toward free cash flow

Booth said one of the company’s development challenges has been “predictability of when [stores] open,” particularly when using build-to-suit structures where the landlord controls construction timing. He said the company is executing more “reverse build-to-suit” deals, where Black Rock manages the construction process, to improve timing visibility and pacing consistency.

On liquidity and capital spending, the moderator cited approximately $28 million in cash at the end of the fourth quarter, which Booth confirmed. Booth said the company’s 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $40 million to $41 million is inclusive of tenant improvement (TI) contributions from landlords. He described a typical reverse build-to-suit store as requiring about $1.7 million of upfront capital, with roughly $1 million of landlord contribution coming back after the store opens, implying net capital of about $700,000 per store. Booth said the mix shift toward these structures increases near-term capital needs but improves delivery visibility, and that timing of TI reimbursements can shift between years, particularly from fourth quarter openings into the following year.

On free cash flow, Booth said 2026 would likely be “a stretch” for free cash flow positivity. He said management expects to be closer to neutral in 2027 or 2028 and aims to be free cash flow positive beyond that, with build costs per store a key variable. Booth said average build cost was about $650,000 in 2025 and is expected to be about $700,000 in 2026.

California expansion and competitive positioning

Davis described California as a major long-term opportunity, noting the company currently has six stores there but has discussed a longer-term goal that includes a significant California presence. He said the original three California stores—Oceanside, Escondido, and Vista—were among the highest AUV locations at approximately $1.6 million to $1.7 million, with store-level profitability “north of 30%.” Davis added that three additional California units were opened through conversions with an average cost of about $800,000, and he estimated cash-on-cash returns in the 40% to 50% range.

Davis said the company is currently focused on San Diego County and is moving into Temecula, with planned expansion into Orange County, the Inland Empire, and Los Angeles. He said there are “somewhere between 12 and 15 signed leases” in California across the 2026 and 2027 pipeline, with additional letters of intent in process.

On competition, Davis said the company respects competitors including Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and 7 Brew, and addressed concerns about potential beverage competition from McDonald’s. He argued Black Rock benefits from customization and said McDonald’s beverage test in Colorado offered limited choices. Davis added that Colorado has been one of the company’s strongest and newest markets and said the business saw “no bump or issue or pain” during that period, which he said supported management’s view that the offerings target different customers.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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