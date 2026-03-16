Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,021 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $330.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $389.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.92.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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