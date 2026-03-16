Best Fitness Stocks To Research – March 13th

Planet Fitness, Life Time Group, and Garmin are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve the exercise and wellness market—examples include gym chains, workout-equipment makers, wearable-tech and app-based fitness platforms, athletic apparel, and supplement brands. Investors follow them for potential secular growth tied to rising health consciousness and recurring-revenue models (memberships, subscriptions), while noting they can be cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending, competition, and changing fitness trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

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Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

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Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

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