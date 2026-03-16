15,956 Shares in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BBB Foods by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

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BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBB Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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