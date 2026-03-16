Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $263.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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